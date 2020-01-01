INDEPENDENCE – Twenty-seven area teams – nine of which are part of the Independence Youth Girls Basketball program – participated in a two-day basketball tournament held at Independence Jr/Sr High School on December 14 and 15.
Zach Osborne and Michelle Ohrt are the program’s co-directors. They work hand-in-hand to oversee more than 60 kids playing basketball in grades 3 through 6 alone.
Providing tremendous help from the high school staff were Head Varsity Girls Coach Bryce Pierce along with Madison Ristvedt, Marleigh Louvar, Shanna Kleve, Sam Ohrt, Mary Puffett, Jadyn Schultz, Bella Ressler, and Maggie Albert.
The future of girls’ basketball in Independence is in good hands.
Following are the results of the Independence teams that participated.
Third Grade
Maroon went 3-1
White went 1-2
Fourth Grade
Maroon went 2-1, losing in over-time to the eventual champions
White went 0-3
Fifth Grade
Two teams finishing 3-3 combined
Sixth Grade
Finished 0-3
Seventh Grade
Finished runner-up with a record of 2-1
Eighth Grade
Finished 0-3