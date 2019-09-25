Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – This month we celebrate the Mustang Marching Band Production of “Rise,” as in Rise of the Phoenix; former Mustang Marching Band members who are now a part of the University of Iowa and Iowa State bands; and Independence Student Council members washing windows after homecoming.

Tags