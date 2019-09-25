INDEPENDENCE – This month we celebrate the Mustang Marching Band Production of “Rise,” as in Rise of the Phoenix; former Mustang Marching Band members who are now a part of the University of Iowa and Iowa State bands; and Independence Student Council members washing windows after homecoming.
Can't Hide Our Pride
Tags
John Klotzbach
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Independence, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 97%
- Feels Like: 67°
- Heat Index: 67°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 67°
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:57:59 AM
- Sunset: 06:59:51 PM
- Dew Point: 66°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 72F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Plentiful sunshine. High 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SW @ 9mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: WSW @ 9mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: W @ 8mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: W @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: WNW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: WNW @ 6mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: WNW @ 6mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: WNW @ 6mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NW @ 9mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 11mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 11mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 12mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Utility Awards Energy-Efficiency Incentives to Independence Businesses
- Jack Kern
- Jesup falls to Sumner-Fred
- Independence finishes as runner-up at West Delaware tournament
- Protecting Iowa jobs and farmers
- Mustangs shutout CPU in homecoming game
- Rusty Donnelly honored by insurance industry
- Scott D. Naylor
- Women’s rights and women voting
- Eagles Fundraiser
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.