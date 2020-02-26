INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community School District musical this year will be “The Wizard of Oz.” The production not only features senior high students showcasing their talents on, below, above, and alongside the stage and auditorium – several younger students will be participating, too.
The Wizard of Oz Cast
Dorothy Gale – Ashlyn Martin
Aunt Em – Emma Hansen
Uncle Henry – Matt Tudor
Zeke/Cowardly Lion – Jonathan Turner
Hickory/Tinman – Ryan DeBoer
Hunk/Scarecrow – Ethan Vanderpool
Mrs. Gulch/Wicked Witch of the West – Jenavieve Grover
Professor Marvel/The Wizard of Oz – Aidan Anderson
Glinda – Jenna Smith
Emerald City Guard – Molly Rothman
The Voice of the Great and Powerful Oz – Kaleb Jacobson
Winkies’ General – Robert Hansen
Nikko (Leader of the Flying Monkeys) – Taylor Justason
Munchkins: Natalee Anderson, Miyabi Heshiki, Makenzie Homan, Taylor Justason, Averianna Liccardi, Levi DeBoer, Presley Clendenen, Kaleigh Block, Carter Homan, William Hansen, Kally Corbin, Tavah Stevens, McKenna Koch, Isla Reed, Dickson Frye, Emelia Lange, Reece Grover, Katherine Hansen, Owen Moser, Liberty Brown, Sofia Leon, Jena Lake, Christopher Meyer, Cael Troutman, McCallister Sweeney, and Mason Ronnebaum
Crows: Natalee Anderson, Ally Broughton, Grace Reidy, Molly Rothman, Katelynn Van BurenApple Tree Forest: Emma Hansen, Hannah Koch, Cora Krueger, Taryn Nolting, Michaela Reed, and Chloe Rehmert
Winkies: Robert Hansen, Makenzie Homan, Cora Krueger, Madison Mestad, Cierra Michael, Pyper Naylor, Matt Tudor, and Layla Walker
Flying Monkeys: Taylor Justason, Ally Broughton, Emma Hansen, Hannah Koch, Grace Reidy, Molly Rothman, Katelynn Van Buren
Poppies/Ozians: Aidan Anderson, Natalee Anderson, Ally Broughton, Alexa Gonzalez, Emma Hansen, Robert Hansen, Miyabi Heshiki, Makenzie Homan, Taylor Justason, Hannah Koch, Cora Krueger, Kennedy Lamphier, Averianna Liccardi, Madison Mestad, Cierra Michael, Pyper Naylor, Taryn Nolting, Ale Nozal, Michaela Reed, Chloe Rehmert, Grace Reidy, Casen Rodriguez, Molly Rothman, Aly Sill, Laura Smith, Matt Tuder, Katelyn Van Buren, Layla Walker,
Performances will be Friday, March 20, and Saturday, March 21, at 7:30 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, March 22. Tickets are $10 and go on sale in the Jr/Sr High School office in early March.