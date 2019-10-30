INDEPENDENCE – With the 2019 Iowa marching band season in the books, the Independence Mustang Marching Band once again soared above its competition with this year’s show, “Rise.” The band secured their 29th consecutive Division I rating in the IHSMA State Marching Band contest, and brought home many other accolades.
Featuring the songs “Inferno” by Robert W. Smith, “Rise” by Katy Perry, and “Finale to the Firebird Suite” by Stravinsky, this year’s show did not disappoint when it came to showcasing the extraordinary talents, dedication, and discipline of our youth and the musical brilliance that encompasses our entire marching band staff.
Soloists Caroline Reyner (senior, trumpet) and Lauren Troutman (sophomore, soprano sax, and playing the part of the Phoenix) wowed judges and audience members alike with their level of skill and artistic maturity at every performance.
“Their musical talent makes me smile and gives me chills each time they play,” commented band parent and vice president of the Independence Band Boosters Elissa Tudor.
September
Performing at the BOA regionals on September 28 in the UNI-Dome could be considered one of the most memorable highlights of the season thus far. Not only for the band, but for all of the band supporters as well.
Their performance during the preliminaries, described by many as electric, landed the Mustang Marching Band with the Class A Championship, awards for Outstanding Music Performance, Outstanding Visual Performance, and Outstanding General Effect, along with a sixth place finish overall out of the 24 bands competing. This helped to secure them a spot in the finals later that evening, being the only Class A band as well as the only Iowa school to do so. They placed eighth overall in the finals, scoring more points than bands that were two to three times their size.
October
On October 5, the Mustangs grabbed first place at the Five Seasons Marching Invitational in Cedar Rapids, along with awards for best drum majors, best winds, and best drumline. They scored an impressive 90.9 in competition, making it the highest overall score regardless of class.
The following weekend, on October 12, the Mustang Marching Band was faced with weather-related challenges during the IHSMA State Marching Band contest. The wind was blowing so strongly, the band was forced to perform without props, plumes, and an altered phoenix costume. Despite the obstacles, the band still managed to score a 93.7, which gave them their Division I rating.
Later that evening in West Des Moines, the Mustangs competed at the Valleyfest Showdown under much colder conditions. Achieving the ever-challenging threepeat, the Mustang Marching Band took first place in their class and won outstanding marching, outstanding horn line, and outstanding soloist (awarded to sophomore Lauren Troutman for the second year in a row).
The Mustang Marching Band wrapped up their Iowa competition season on October 19 at the Waukee Marching Invitational with another first place finish. They also brought home awards for outstanding winds, outstanding marching, outstanding color guard and outstanding drum majors.
November
In November, the Independence Mustang Marching Band will be making a return trip to the Bands Of America Grand Nationals in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium. They will be going up against 90 marching bands of all sizes from all over the nation. At least 21 of them are estimated to be in the Class A division. Last year Independence placed eighth in their class, competing against 24 Class A bands.
For those who cannot make the trip to Indianapolis but would still like to watch the Independence Mustang Marching Band’s performance, FloMarching.com will livestream the event as long as you have a paid subscription to the site. For more information on the FloMarching service, please visit their website.
The Independence Mustang Marching Band is scheduled to perform at 11:45 a.m. EST (10:45 a.m. Independence time) on Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Please “like” and follow the Independence Band Boosters Facebook page for pictures and updates regarding the Mustang Marching Band’s performance at BOA Grand Nationals, along with news regarding fundraising, concerts, and the achievements of our talented musicians throughout the year.
Editor’s Note: In addition to marching band awards, several students deserve congratulations for being selected to participate in the 2019 All-State performance.
All-State Band
Caroline Reyner, first cornet
Lauren Troutman, first alto sax
All-State Orchestra
Hanna Anderson, tuba
All-State Chorus
Jonathan Turner