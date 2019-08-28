INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustangs Marching Band had a busy summer performing in area parades in Brandon, Independence and other communities as well as holding fundraisers like a car wash and a bake sale, and getting reading for the fall halftime and competition season. Check out the Marching Mustangs in all their glory during the summer of 2019!
This Friday, August 30, the Independence Mustangs football team kicks off its 2019 campaign with a home game against the Oelwein Huskies. Attend the game to root on the team and catch the marching band at halftime!