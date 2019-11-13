INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Democratic Women’s Soup Supper fundraiser on November 3 attracted several candidates and speakers.
Speaking were:
- Pam Egli (candidate for Iowa Senate District 32)
- State Representative Bruce Bearinger (House District 64)
- State Representative Todd Pritchard (House District 52)
- Eddie Mauro (candidate for U.S. Senate)
- Kurt Sackerman (candidate for President)
- Jen Callahan (candidate for Independence City Council)
- Several political organizers for presidential candidates
- John Bessler (husband of Presidential Candidate U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar)
Pam Egli of Waverly is a retired high school teacher (33 years) who still substitute teaches. She is running against incumbent Craig Johnson( R-Independence). Among her top priorities is to return Iowa as the number one leader for education. She also understands the need to support Iowa’s farmers and their crops.
Representative Bearinger has served in the Iowa House since 2013. He is a long-term resident of Oelwein and a former ag teacher. He also helped launch Heartland Acres Agribition Center and served on its first board of directors. Bearinger points out that he is one of only a very few Democrats from a rural area serving in the House.
Representative Pritchard also began his political career in 2013 by winning a special election. He is a veteran and in the Iowa National Guard Reserves. He has served in Kuwait, Egypt, and Iraq. He currently serves as a lieutenant colonel in charge of distribution management for the 103rd Sustainment Command at Fort Des Moines.
Eddie Mauro is a candidate for U.S. Senate. Mauro has been a small business owner (of an insurance firm) and a teacher. In addition to his degree in education, he has earned a certificate in theology from Creighton University. He is a founding member of a social justice advocacy group, AMOS (A Mid-Iowa Organizing Strategy). Mauro is one of several Democrats seeking to face U.S. Senator Joni Ernst next fall in the general election.
A surprise guest for the evening was Kurt Sackerman, candidate for President.
“The 2020 fight is not against Trump,” said Sackerman. “It is against complacency. It’s bigger than Trump.”
Jen Callahan, candidate for Independence City Council, spoke as well. She asked for support for her write-in campaign for Ward 2 council member. Last Thursday, it was announced she was the unofficial winner. On Tuesday, the supervisors held the first round of canvassing and she remained the winner.
Keynote speaker was John Bessler. November 3 was his third trip to Independence on behalf of his wife, presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar. As part of his speech at the soup supper, he invoked the words of Thomas Paine, saying in a monarchy “the king is law. In America the law is king.”
He ended by asking people to vote for Amy Klobuchar.