7TH GRADE SOFTBALL TEAM
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
71°
Partly Cloudy
- Humidity: 85%
- Cloud Coverage:86%
- Wind: 1 mph
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 05:37:45 AM
- Sunset: 08:47:08 PM
Today
Thunderstorms likely. High 74F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 76F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Classifieds
Trending
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.