Independence, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 62%
- Feels Like: 64°
- Heat Index: 64°
- Wind: 11 mph
- Wind Chill: 64°
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:39:27 AM
- Sunset: 07:40:31 PM
- Dew Point: 51°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 71F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Tonight
Thunderstorms. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Tomorrow
Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SE @ 11mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
Precip: 47% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 12mph
Precip: 40% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 14mph
Precip: 43% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 15mph
Precip: 53% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 17mph
Precip: 47% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 18mph
Precip: 40% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 18mph
Precip: 40% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 18mph
Precip: 42% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 6 mi
Articles
- Independence Light & Power, Telecommunications earns national award
- Highway 150 project underway
- Living Well With Buchanan County Health Center
- March for Meals campaign comes to Independence
- Mustang individual speech team members celebrate successes
- Eagles honor students “who make a difference”
- Highway 150 Construction to Begin April 5
- April is Occupational Therapy Month
- Independence hires new city clerk
- Highway 150 construction detour announced
