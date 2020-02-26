Week 6, the legislative “funnel” week, has ended and that means the week was full of committee work, getting legislation out of committee to be considered on the floor of the House. Some of the bills that passed through committee to come before the floor include: a strike-through amendment to SF583 which provides certainty to solar energy expansion and stability; HSB689 provides renewable fuel infrastructure funding; and HSB531 expands driver’s licenses to minors who are working on farms.
Though there were a number of bills that passed out of multiple committees this week that were bi-partisan pieces of legislation, I do not feel that all of these bills do enough to strengthen Iowa communities.
This session has a lot of legislation that insists on finding poor solutions to non-existent problems. I am dedicated to finding solutions for the issues that matter to rural Iowans and working families. I am hoping to find common ground with the majority party to improve legislation that impacts issues such as health care, education, and expanding opportunities for good-paying jobs.
My first Listening Post is coming up next week, on February 29, at the Oelwein Public Library.
It is my great pleasure and humbling privilege to serve as your state representative for Iowa House District 64. Please feel free to contact me anytime by email at bruce.bearinger@legis.iowa.gov or by phone at 515-281-7537. Please stay safe and have a great next week.