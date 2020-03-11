DES MOINES – Week 8 of the legislative session was full of debates. One of the many bills debated was providing funding for our public schools and, yet again, the majority party dramatically pushed through an inadequate piece of legislation that provided a weak 2.3 percent. This amount that historically is provided to supplement the shortfalls of inflation and property tax revenue for the schools. This amount is provided each year and, for as many years as I have been here, I have never once seen this supplemental aid be enough reach the inflation threshold. This continual cut continues to starve our schools of resources and capital improvements.
I supported a plan that would invest $133 million in our public schools to put Iowa back on top as a model for public education in the United States. This funding would decrease our overwhelming class sizes, expand opportunities for students, and ensure the safety of our schools.
Our students deserve better, our working families deserve better, Iowans deserve better.
My next Listening Post will be Saturday, March 14, at the Maynard Public Library at 9 a.m.
It is my great pleasure and humbling privilege to serve as your state representative for Iowa House District 64.