DES MOINES – The second week of the 2020 Legislative Session has ended. Though the week was relatively uneventful for legislation, that does not mean the Capitol was not busy with the many different presentations and Iowans in the building.
This week we had Veteran’s Day on the Hill along with the American Legion, VFW, and other community veteran groups; the Iowa Pet Alliance; the Bicycle Collective; and several other groups. To ensure that all of our committee members are up-to-date with state agencies and state organizations, we receive presentations from surrogates of those organizations.
Throughout this week I was able to hear about the modernization project the Iowa Department of Revenue is undertaking; the Iowa Farmers Union; and several others to keep us not only up-to-date, but to give us ideas for what can be improved upon.
The Iowa Farmer’s Union presented their policy initiative, the “Iowa Farmers Union Farm to Early Care Policy Initiative.” In this plan, the Farmers Union, plans to take on childhood obesity and preventable diseases; promoting education and healthy lifestyles; and closing the gap of family access to healthy, local food along with understanding the possibility of expanding local food production and distribution.
Initiatives like this seek solutions to real problems that working Iowans and families face each and every day. I am excited to see this plan put into action and to find good solutions to real problems facing rural Iowa.
