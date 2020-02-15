DES MOINES – Week five has ended. It was full of committee bills, and debate began on the floor of the House. All the committee work this past week was to prepare us for next week: the legislative funnel.
“Funnel Week” is the very last week for legislation to make it out of committee – in order to be eligible and considered for floor debate. There are several funnels throughout the session each year, and this upcoming funnel week is only for bills that were proposed by members of the House for the House of Representatives to consider.
This week, the first legislation that was up for debate was the state’s K-12 funding. What this legislation does is to provides funding, in excess of per pupil appropriations from the municipalities, to public school districts throughout the state. The House Democratic Caucus put forth an amendment for a 3 percent increase to the school funding bill. This increase was struck down by the majority party. The version that passed out of the House was 2.5 percent, and the version from the state senate was a mere 2.1 percent.
Our public school system used to be a model for the United States. In the last decade, our schools have continued to face more budget cuts, increased class sizes, and longer commutes; in addition, Iowa has had 126 schools close their doors. Schools are central to building communities, and our students and hardworking families deserve better.
My first Listening Post is two weeks away, on February 29, at the Oelwein Public Library.
It is my great pleasure and humbling privilege to serve as your state representative for Iowa House District 64. Please feel free to contact me anytime by email at bruce.bearinger@legis.iowa.gov or by phone at 515-281-7537.
Please stay safe and have a great next week.