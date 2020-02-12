Week four has come to a close, and although this week was a shorter week due to the Caucuses on Monday, this week was full of committee meetings, presentations, and bill movement. Legislation has continued to take shape with the filing of amendments to legislation to further adjust bills that have already been assigned and entered committees.
This week, a group of Iowa House Members took it upon ourselves to make a coordinated push to better the lives of working families and Iowans in a big way: child care. We rolled out our Big Four Ideas to make child care both more accessible, and more affordable. Our Big Four Ideas are: grants to expand or open new, licensed child care facilities; partnering with small businesses to expand child care; expanding child care assistance; and expanding the Child Care and Dependent Care tax credit. This plan is good, especially for rural Iowans. It opens the door to more economic opportunities in our communities for small businesses, ensures that our working parents are able to maintain their current job or seek out new opportunities, and finally, further lessens the tax burden on hardworking families.
My first Listening Post is coming up in three weeks, on February 29 at the Oelwein Public Library.
It is my great pleasure and humbling privilege to serve as your state representative for Iowa House District 64. Please feel free to contact me anytime by email at bruce.bearinger@legis.iowa.gov or by phone at 515.281.7537.