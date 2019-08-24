Entries are now being accepted into the 2019 Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area (SSNHA) Capture the Heart of America photo contest. From day-to-day life on the family farm to the ever-changing industry, agriculture has proven to be one of America’s most compelling stories. Through the contest, photographers from across the country can share their own piece of this important story as they see it through their camera lens.
“Every year we see this wonderful talent in the entries for our photo contest,” said Silos & Smokestacks Executive Director Cara Miller. “Being able to capture the beauty of agriculture in a photograph is an amazing talent.”
Contest categories include:
• Iowa Farmscapes
• Life on the Iowa Farm
• Silos & Smokestacks Partner Sites
• Celebrations of Iowa Agriculture
• Modern Agriculture in Iowa
• Agriculture in America
Photos submitted in the contest must be agriculturally related and help to preserve this important piece of America’s story. The contest is open to amateur and professional photographers from all over the U.S. Photos must be submitted by the individual who took it. Contest sponsors, judges, and SSNHA staff/members or their immediate family are not eligible to enter. Employees and volunteers of designated SSNHA Partner Sites are eligible to submit entries.
Contest entries are due by October 31, 2019. Visit www.silosandsmokestacks.org/photo-contest for online entry form and complete contest rules/guidelines.
Awards to be presented include:
• Best of Show, $500
• First Place, $100 (each category)
• Second Place, $50 (each category)
• Third Place, $25 (each category)
• People’s Choice, $50
• Visitor Guide Photo Feature Award, $250
For additional information about the photo contest, please call 319-234-4567 or email photocontest@silosandsmokestacks.org.