BUCHANAN COUNTY – Are you looking for a career change? Are you tired of a long commute to and from work? Attend the Buchanan County Career Fair and find your new career opportunity, or discover that new job that will allow you to spend more time with your family and less time on the road!
The Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC), in partnership with Sedona Staffing services, is sponsoring a career fair on Wednesday, November 6, at Heartland Acres in Independence. The fair will be open from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. and it is free for everyone to attend.
Many of Buchanan County’s top businesses will be on hand to discuss how you might begin a new career with their company. Jobs available include health care workers, accountants, general laborers, machinists, truck drivers, culinary arts, welders, and many more.
Other career fair partners include Iowa Workforce Development and Hawkeye Community College. Take time to visit with them to learn more about education and training opportunities.
Drop by to learn what Buchanan County’s amazing companies can do for you. Dress for success, bring a resume or work history, and take that first step towards beginning a new phase in your life.
For additional information visit www.growbuchanan.com, or contact BCEDC Director George Lake at 319-334-4797 or director@growbuchanan.com.