BRANDON – Carl Ray Hopkins, 55, of Brandon, Iowa, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, at his home. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Carl was born on May 26, 1964, in Vinton, Iowa, the son of Cyrus R. and Annette F. (Wright) Hopkins. He was a 1983 graduate of the Independence High School. Following his education, Carl worked in restoration construction in Savanna, Georgia, and Tucson, Arizona, prior to returning to the Brandon area in 2004.
He is survived by his mother; seven siblings, Teresa Hopkins, Wonewoc, Wisconsin, Mark (Cindy) Hopkins, Brandon, Andy (Janette) Hopkins, Brandon, Donna (Kevin) Smith, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Wayne (Lisa) Hopkins, Mt. Auburn, Iowa, Matt (Theresa) Hopkins, Rowley, Iowa, and Emily Hopkins, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
Carl was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Michael Hopkins.
