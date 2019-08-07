Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 120 17th Avenue NE in Independence, is sponsoring a dinner on Sunday, August 11, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. to raise funds on behalf of Jon and Vicki Carlin. The money raised will help the Carlins, who are facing many hospital bills due to complications related to Jon’s diabetes. Grant money from Thrivent Financial for Lutherans will be used to help sponsor this dinner.
For a free-will offering, attendees will enjoy pulled-pork sandwiches, potato salad, baked beans, watermelon, desserts, and beverages.