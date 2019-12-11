WINTHROP – Carol Jean Johnson, 77, of Winthrop, Iowa, died on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Buchanan County Health Center following a short cancer illness. Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Fawcett Funeral Home in Winthrop with Pastor Sue Ann Raymond officiating. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday to share stories and memories with her family. Inurnment of her cremains will take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Lincoln Township Cemetery in Zearing. The Fawcett Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Carol Jean Whitaker was born November 8, 1942, in Zearing, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Doris Reed Whitaker. She attended the local schools and graduated from Zearing High School with the class of 1960. She attended the University of Iowa the following year.
Carol was united in marriage to K.C. Johnson on December 25, 1965, in Le Grand, Iowa. They moved to Winthrop where Carol worked at the East Buchanan Schools as the superintendent’s secretary for 16 years. She then helped K.C. in their taxidermy business and spent summers at Leech Lake near Walker, Minnesota, operating a fishing guide service, Johnson’s Launch. After K.C.’s tragic death on April 27, 1997, Carol worked as a bookkeeper for McElroy’s Food Service in Winthrop. She retired about five years ago.
Preceding her in death were her parents and husband, K.C. Johnson.
Survivors include her son, Michael (Diane) Johnson of Jesup, Iowa; two granddaughters; twin great-grandsons; a brother, Dennis (Sue) Whitaker of Nevada, Iowa; and many other relatives and friends.
Condolences may be sent to www.fawcettsfuneralhome.com under obituaries.