Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM CONTINUES INTO SATURDAY... .SNOW HAS TRANSITIONED TO A WINTRY MIX OF FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN IOWA AND WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS. THIS TRANSITION WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE ACROSS NORTHWEST ILLINOIS THE REST OF THE EVENING. OVERNIGHT, THE FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET MAY TAPER OFF TO FREEZING DRIZZLE. TOTAL SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 6 INCHES ARE LIKELY, ALONG WITH ICE ACCUMULATIONS UP TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH. STRONG SOUTHEAST WINDS GUSTING UP TO 30 TO 35 MPH THROUGH THIS EVENING WHEN COMBINED WITH THE FALLING PRECIPITATION WILL FURTHER REDUCE VISIBILITIES AND CAUSE DANGEROUS TRAVELING CONDITIONS. BY SATURDAY MORNING, VERY STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS GUSTING TO 40 TO 45 MPH WILL LEAD TO BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW WITH GREATLY REDUCED VISIBILITY. THESE WINDS WILL COMBINE WITH FALLING TEMPERATURES TO PRODUCE WIND CHILLS DOWN TO 10 BELOW ZERO TO 20 BELOW ZERO DURING THE EVENING HOURS SATURDAY. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. ADDITIONAL SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATION OF AN INCH OR LESS. TOTAL SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A TENTH TO TWO TENTHS POSSIBLE. NORTHWEST WINDS GUSTING AROUND 40 MPH ON SATURDAY. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST IOWA AND NORTHWEST ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...DIFFICULT TRAVEL DUE TO SNOW COVERED OR ICY ROADS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD REDUCE VISIBILITIES ON SATURDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...FOR AREAS THAT RECEIVED ICE ACCUMULATION, THE HEAVY WEIGHT OF THE ICE COMBINED WITH STRONG WINDS ON SATURDAY COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES AND LEAD TO ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. IN ILLINOIS, GO TO WWW.GETTINGAROUNDILLINOIS.COM FOR ROAD CONDITIONS. IN IOWA, CALL 511 FOR ROAD CONDITIONS. &&