INDEPENDENCE – Mayor Bonita Davis is forming a community task force to determine the best way to handle the local feral cat issue. If interested in serving, email Mayor Davis at mayor@indytel.com.
Cat task force forming
John Klotzbach
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Independence, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 55%
- Feels Like: 34°
- Heat Index: 40°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 34°
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 06:14:50 AM
- Sunset: 07:57:59 PM
- Dew Point: 25°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy in the morning. Thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 73F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy. High near 60F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SE @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 11mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 10mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 10mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
Precip: 18% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 12mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
Precip: 22% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 16mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 18mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Buchanan County deputy recovering from injuries sustained in crash with fleeing suspect
- Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office log
- ManCave wins virtual happy hour with NFL player
- Grab-and-go meal reminder
- New changes for Iowa state parks due to COVID-19;
- City Parks open with cautions
- To tell the truth
- Food for thought
- Warranty Deeds
- Walmart begins digital grocery shopping and pickup service
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.