INDEPENDENCE – Court Ascension 495 of Catholic Daughters of the Americas from Independence and Winthrop held a Christmas celebration at the Buchanan County Senior Center last month.
The event started with a visit from St. John School students who were dressed in nativity costumes and sang songs under the directions of Shelly Reck. The music was enjoyed by all at the senior center.
The court members brought baby layette items, including quilts, blankets, pajamas, outfits for baby girls and boys, sweaters, and bibs, The items were displayed on a table so all could see the donations. The layette items were given to Operation Threshold for use in the Home Visitation Program.
Linda Donlea gave a presentation about the Advent wreath. A business meeting concluded the celebration.