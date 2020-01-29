The theme for National Catholic Schools Week 2020 is “Catholic Schools: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.” According to the National Catholic Education Association (NCEA), “Schools typically observe the annual celebration week with masses, open houses, and other activities for students, families, parishioners, and community members. Through these events, schools focus on the value Catholic education provides to young people and its contributions to our church, our communities, and our nation.”
The NCEA believes the theme “encompasses the core products and values that can be found in Catholic schools across the country. Not only are we teaching students to become future servant leaders, faith-filled disciples, and enriched citizens in our communities, we, as educators, are growing with them. In Catholic schools, we are all learners, servants, and leaders. These shared qualities are what make Catholic schools work. They are what make Catholic schools succeed.”
St. Athanasius School
“At St. Athanasius, we are dedicated to living up to the goals of Catholic Schools Week all year long,” said Principal Jennifer Sornson about the week-long theme. “Learn – all students have the resources they need to be successful academically. Serve – service and caring for others is incorporated into all of our actions. Lead – students are given many opportunities to work together and develop their leadership skills. Succeed – students are prepared to take on the challenges of high school and beyond.”
St. John School
St. John Principal Jim Gieryng is proud of his school as well. He touts St. John School is:
- Accredited by the Iowa Department of Education.
- Teachers are certified by the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners.
- Faith-based curriculum aligns with the Iowa Common Core.
- Class size average is 16 students.
- Remediation assistance available in all grades.
- Students with Individual Education Plans, 504 Plans, or Speech Goals are supported as well.
- Fully implemented and equipped Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) program.
- Fully equipped technology lab including Chromebooks, iPads, and two 3-D printers.
- 7th and 8th graders build and program robots.
- Extracurricular activities include basketball, wrestling, archery, volleyball, softball, band, chess club, art club, and student theatre.
- High school credits available in math and science.
- Generous tuition assistance programs with 25 percent of the families receiving tuition assistance from the Student Tuition Organization (STO), Archbishop Kucera Grant, or the Local Tuition Assistance Program. The gift card (SCRIP) program can be used to reduce tuition as well.
- Exceptional standardized testing results – 80 percent of St. John students are at or above proficiency.