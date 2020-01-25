Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

BUCHANAN COUNTY – For clarification, Washington Township voters will participate with the Independence Ward 1 caucuses, and Sumner Township voters will participate with the Independence Ward 3 caucuses.

The GOP Caucus location for Independence Ward 1 and Ward 3 is Independence Jr/Sr High School, 700 20th Avenue SW, Independence.

The Democrat Caucus location for Independence Ward 1 and Ward 3 is West Elementary, 1301 1st Street W, Independence.

Caucus night is Monday, February 3. Doors open by 6:30 p.m., and caucuses start at 7 p.m.