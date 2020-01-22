BUCHANAN COUNTY – The Buchanan County locations for the February 3 caucuses for the Republican and Democrat parties have been set. The caucuses will start Monday, February 3, at 7 p.m. The sites will be open no later than 6 p.m. to register. Caucus goers must be in line by 7 p.m. to participate.
Participants
Anyone who will be 18 by Election Day 2020 may attend and participate in a caucus. Participants must be registered with the party of the caucus they are attending. Voter registration forms will be available at each caucus location and participants can register the same day that they caucus. Bring a valid ID and a proof of residency document.
Younger Iowans who are not eligible to participate as a registered voter are encouraged to attend to learn about the caucus experience.
Republican Caucus Locations
- Aurora Precinct: Aurora Legion Hall, 302 Warren Street, Aurora
- Brandon Precinct: Rowley Community Center, 109 Ely Street, Rowley
- Fairbank Precinct: American Legion Hall, 105 Hayes Street W, Hazleton
- Hazleton Precinct: American Legion Hall, 105 Hayes Street W, Hazleton
- Independence, All Wards (1, 2, 3, 4, 5): Independence Jr/Sr High School, 700 20th Avenue SW, Independence
- Jesup Precinct: Independence Jr/Sr High School, 700 20th Avenue SW, Independence
- Middlefield/Newton Precinct: Quasqueton Fireman’s Lounge, 103 2nd Street N, Quasqueton
- Perry/Westburg Precinct: Independence Jr/Sr High School, 700 20th Avenue SW, Independence
- Quasqueton Precinct: Quasqueton Fireman’s Lounge, 103 2nd Street N, Quasqueton
- Rowley Precinct: Rowley Community Center, 109 Ely Street, Rowley
- Winthrop Precinct: Aurora Legion Hall, 302 Warren Street, Aurora
For more information visit www.iowagop.org online.
Democrat Caucus Locations
- Aurora Precinct: Comet Center, 401 Woodruff Street, Aurora
- Brandon Precinct: Jefferson Township Hall, 609 Main Street, Brandon
- Fairbank Precinct: Fairbank Elementary, 311 5th Street NE, Fairbank
- Hazleton Precinct: City Hall, 111 3rd Street N, Hazleton
- Independence, All Wards (1, 2, 3, 4, 5) Precinct: West Elementary, 1301 1st Street W, Independence
- Jesup Precinct: High School Lunchroom, 531 Prospect Street, Jesup
- Middlefield/Newton Precinct: Wolfey’s, 101 Water Street, Quasqueton
- Perry/Westburg Precinct: Jesup High School Library, 531 Prospect Street, Jesup
- Quasqueton Precinct: City Hall Community Center, 113 Water Street, Quasqueton
- Rowley Precinct: First Presbyterian Church, 212 Park Avenue, Rowley
- Winthrop Precinct: East Buchanan School, 414 5th Street N, Winthrop
In addition, there are 92 “satellite” caucus sites available for Democrats. Caucus goers attending a satellite caucus that begins before 6 p.m. CST or if out of state must have pre-registered no later than Friday, January 17.
For more information, visit iowademocrats.org online.
For other political party caucuses, contact their respected organizations. For more information on voting, contact the Iowa Secretary of State office at sos.iowa.gov, sos@sos.iowa.gov, or 888-767-8683.