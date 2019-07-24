HAZLETON – Cat owners from miles around brought their beloved pets to the Otter Creek Animal Shelter Cat Show Sunday afternoon.
Judges for the event were to Amanda Gilbert from KWWL, Debbie Jacque of Quasky, and Rex Nielson of Oelwein.
Results:
- Best Short Hair: 1st, Nancy Sligh with Brutus; 2nd Tammy Schweitzer with Milton
- Best Long Hair: 1st, Jeena Lynch with City Kitty Oscar (‘Oscar’ to his friends); 2nd, Mike Tharp with Ralph
- Most Unusual Markings: 1st, Chelsea McNamee with Allie; 2nd, Alicia Ertman with Bitsy
- Luckiest to be Alive: 1st, Alicia Ertman with Bitsy; 2nd, Sylvester from Otter Creek Animal Shelter shown by Jayne Parson
- Owner and Cat Look Alike Contest: 1st, Jeena Lynch with City Kitty Oscar; 2nd, Mike Tharp with Ralph
- Best Adoption Rescue Story: 1st, Jeena Lynch with City Kitty Oscar; 2nd, Alicia Ertman with Bitsy
(Just a kitten, Oscar was found by Independence Park and Recreation staff at the Softball Complex almost one year to the day of the Cat Show. Staff took him to River’sEDGE and began searching for his owner. Finding none, the cat-loving staff at City Hall volunteered.)
- Costume contest: 1st, Tammy Schweitzer with Milton, 2nd, City Kitty Oscar. Both were dragons
- Reserve Champion: Tammy Schweitzer with Milton
- Grand Champion: Chelsea McNamee with Alley
While first and second place received trophies, all cats got a new toy and blanket.
Otter Creek Animal Shelter is always fundraising to take care of the animals. They have created an online wish list at www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/dl/invite/bsUlGo5 for people to see their needs.
Visit their Facebook page, “Buchanan County Animal Shelter DBA Otter Creek Animal Shelter,” or website (www.ottercreekanimalshelter.org) for more information about the no-kill shelter and ways to support them.