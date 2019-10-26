WATERLOO – The Hospice & Palliative Care Association of Iowa (HPCAI) honored six Cedar Valley Hospice volunteers at its recognition ceremony on Sept. 20 in Des Moines.
Lois Loughren was honored from Cedar Valley Hospice’s Independence site, Beth Wagner and Debra Wesely from the Waterloo site, Janet Schildroth from the Grundy Center site, and Grant Primus and Sally Williams from the Waverly site.
Lois Loughren
Lois is in her 19th year of volunteering. She has made visits to numerous patients, worked with families, and assisted with office duties – all while continuing her volunteerism to her school, church, and community events. Lois’ personal experience when her parents where on hospice has inspired and helped prepare her to be a compassionate volunteer. Her positive attitude and great sense of humor always shine through.