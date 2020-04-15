INDEPENDENCE – This year was supposed to be the “Friends” Birthday Party for Natalee Schellhorn. Turning six in the Schellhorn house means you can invite friends over to play games and celebrate. That’s the way it was for older sister Ericka last year.
But this year is different. People have had to re-think parties, even for little girls, in a world with the Coronavirus.
But this year IS different. People are getting out and about and greeting others at a ‘social distance’ by staying in their cars. And local fire departments, including Independence, is offering drive-bys with lights and sirens.
Natalee’s Mom, Katie, thought a parade would be great for Natalee. Katie contacted her cousin, John Butler, a volunteer Independence firefighter, and invited friends, family, and Natalee’s Kindergarten classmates to a mobile gathering.
Everyone gathered at the Falcon Civic Center parking lot before heading up Highway 150 to the Schellhorn circular drive. Meanwhile Natalee’s Dad, Travis, told Natalee they were going to hold a dance party on the lawn. Even the rain could not stop a good party as Travis set up a tent used in the summer for their sweet corn business.
Then the excitement started. An Independence Fire Truck, the new grass rig dubbed ‘Attack 1,’ appeared with red and blue lights blaring Natalee’s favorite song, ‘Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset’ by Luke Bryan. Behind the truck were over 25 cars, vans, and pickups filled the smiling people (and a few happy dogs) all wishing Natalee a Happy Birthday.
Katie was very happy and excited for Natalee.
“It meant so much to her,” she said. “I asked her what she thought and she couldn’t speak. She said ‘Just awesome!’.
Katie was hoping for people just to drive by, wave, and say ‘Happy Birthday,’ but some presented cards, gifts, and even balloons, making all the more special. Natalee’s Kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Beatty, made a big birthday poster and took a quick moment for a photo.
“For a mama that’s been so sad she couldn’t have the Birthday she wanted, I think this topped it all!,” said Katie. “She is one special little girl that got one special parade from her friends and family! Everyone put that extra cherry on top! Better than expected (besides the rain). We love our circle!”
Watch the parade online at www.bulletinjournal.com under ‘Photos & Videos.’