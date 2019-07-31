The family of Beverly Ann Armstrong Knipfer will hold a celebration of life on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at The First Presbyterian Church, 643 6th Street, in Jesup from 2 to 4 p.m.
Beverly passed away from leukemia, was cremated and interred next to her parents at Cherokee Timpson Chapel Cemetery in Oklahoma, where Barton will join her in eternity when our Lord Jesus Christ calls him home.
Beverly enjoyed her family, being a Sunday school teacher, leading a Girl Scout Troop, and childcare.
We ask that you come and share with family and friends.