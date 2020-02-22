Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Tony and Mary Schmitt

Mary and Tony Schmitt with their grandchildren.

 Courtesy Photo

QUASQUETON – Tony and Mary Schmitt are celebrating 50 years of marriage. They were married March 7, 1970, in Independence. Tony served in the Air Force and retired from John Deere in 2009, and Mary retired from nursing at Buchanan County Health Center in 2010. The couple will celebrate with their children, grandchildren, family, and friends with an open house on Saturday, February 29, at Wolfey’s Wapsi Outback in Quasky from 5:30 to 9 p.m. The couple request no gifts.