WINTHROP – Ray “Red” Dewayne Slife, 78, of Winthrop, Iowa, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. A celebration of life luncheon will be held on Friday, July 12, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the fellowship hall in Winthrop. If you are unable to attend, cards and donations may be sent C/O Jerry Slife, P.O. Box 121, Winthrop, IA 50682.
Red was born on October 2, 1940, the son of Ray Sr. and Bernice Slife. He graduated from Kirkwood Community College, where he studied water and wastewater treatment.
Red lived an amazing 78 years full of life, laughter, and adventure! He loved anything related to the outdoors – especially fishing and hunting for arrowheads and morel mushrooms – as well as being in the mountains, living in Cody, Wyoming, and telling stories of his life and friends there. Red also enjoyed collecting coins.
Most of all, Red loved spending time with family and watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up.
Red is survived by his seven children, Sherrie (John Prall) of Texas, Colleen (Loren) Weikel of Alaska, Connie (Jimmy) Moore and Jerry Slife of Wyoming, Lain (Angela) Slife Sr. and Caroline (Kevin) Close of Iowa, and Terri (Chris) Baldwin of Wisconsin; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two step-great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Fowlkes; and a brother, Bud Slife.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Herb Fowlkes, and granddaughter Vanessah Close.