MARION – Barbara Colleen Thompson, 80, Marion, passed away peacefully on Wednesday January 22, 2020, at the Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 26, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home, Cedar Rapids. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, January 27, at 10 a.m. at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Burial will be at Cedar Memorial Cemetery. A light luncheon will follow.
Barb was born April 11, 1939, in Quasqueton, Iowa, the daughter of Earnest and Ona (Bender) Kress. A Quasqueton High School graduate, she married Donald D. Thompson on March 1, 1958. They would have celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary this year.
After briefly living in California, they made their way back to Iowa to be closer to family and friends. She lovingly dedicated her life to raising her four children and making their house a home. Barb enjoyed cooking, crafts, garage sales, gardening, and many outdoor activities with friends and family. She retired from Linn-Mar Schools’ Nutrition Services department.
Barb never ran out of energy for her family, always there supporting and encouraging her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was the “rock,” the “glue” of the family and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband Don; her children: Tina Navarro, Coralville, Iowa, Doug (Joyce) Thompson, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Shelley (Dan) Hyde, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Wendy (Chad) Thompson, Marion, Iowa; 12 grandchildren: Landis, Carlie, Adam, Amy, Chelsey, Connor, Abby, Dillon, Michael, Nic, Jordyn, and Cade; and great-grandson Ryker and two more great-grandchildren on the way.
Also surviving are her brother Gary (Connie) Kress, Littleton, Colorado; sister Debby Kress, Fair Oaks, California; and nieces Kelley and Jennifer of Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant sister, and daughter Tammy at birth.