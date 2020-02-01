INDEPENDENCE – Shirley M. Gonsales, 89, of Cedar Rapids died Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Lexington Estate Long Term Care in Independence. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 3, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Winthrop. Rev. David Beckman will officiate. There will be a visitation on Monday from 9:30 until service time at the church. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley was born on November 8, 1930, in Sioux City, the daughter of William and Vivian (Negless) Clark. Shirley married Eugene Gonsales on December 31, 1960 in Cedar Rapids. She graduated from Stewart’s School of Hair Styling and was a self-employed cosmetologist for over 50 years, retiring in 2014. After retirement Shirley and Gene lived in Minnesota and later in Arkansas. Eugene passed away in 2014.
She was a faithful member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and enjoyed cooking, baking, reading, dancing, and spending time with her beloved family.
Shirley will forever be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include a daughter, Shirlene (Bert) Robinson of Rowley, Iowa; four sons, Jeff (Kim) Gonsales of Cedar, Minnesota, Bill (Debbie) Simpson of Omaha, Nebraska, Mike Gonsales of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, and Jim Gonsales of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and a sister, Marilyn Wilson of Branson, Missouri. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a grandson, Ben; a granddaughter, Sherlyn; three brothers; and two sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Winthrop. Please leave a message or tribute to Shirley’s family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.