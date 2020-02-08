ROCKFORD, IL – Patrick T. Mulligan, 68, of Rockford, Illinois, passed away on January 20, 2020, in Tusayan, Arizona, while visiting the Grand Canyon. A celebration of life will be held at the Palmer Elks Lodge on April 4 from 3 to 7 p.m.
Patrick was born April 3, 1951, to Donald and Mary Mulligan in Roswell, New Mexico. After graduating from Campion High School in Wisconsin, he attended Creighton University before leaving to join the U.S. Army in 1971. Shortly after enlisting, he was deployed to Alaska where he was stationed at C Battery. He made Alaska his home after being discharged in 1974.
In 1978, Patrick met Peggy Grasser and they were wed on March 17, 1979. They had a son, Benjamin, in 1980.
Patrick joined the Local 302 apprenticeship program and, after completing his training, went to work on the construction of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline. After working on the pipeline, Patrick went back to college to get his degree in accounting and finance from the University of Alaska-Anchorage. He worked as the accountant at Trend Setters in Anchorage for many years, commuting back and forth from Palmer. Wanting to work closer to home, Patrick started working for the State of Alaska in Wasilla with the Department of Labor until his retirement in 2016.
After his retirement, Patrick spent his time gardening and tending his many berry bushes and fruit trees. After Peggy retired in September 2016 they started to travel extensively to new and exciting places, taking many road trips across the country and flying overseas.
Patrick was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Peggy Mulligan; his son, Benjamin Mulligan; his brother, Michael (Marie) Mulligan; his aunts, Jean Ann Main and Gerta Knoll; and many cousins.