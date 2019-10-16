DUBUQUE – With broken hearts the Keller children announce the passing of their devoted father, Don E. Keller, 87, on Saturday October 12, 2019. Visitation will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Friday, October 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, October 19. Funeral services will be held at Westminster on Saturday, October 19, at 10 a.m. Burial is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, October 19, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Independence, Iowa.
Don was born on the family farm in Walker, Iowa, on July 16, 1932, to Opal and Ruby (Williams) Keller. He graduated from Independence High School in 1951 and joined the U.S. Air Force, where he maintained radio equipment from 1951 to 1955. He married his high school sweetheart, LeAnn Cone, on June 12, 1954, at First Presbyterian Church in Independence. They shared 64 beautiful years together before she was called home to Heaven in 2018.
When Don left the Air Force, he began work at the Bell System in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, later moving to Dubuque to continue his career. He worked at the phone company for 34 years, retiring in May 1989. He was a longstanding member of the Telephone Pioneers.
Don was an active member at Westminster Presbyterian Church, where he served on the Board of Session and the building and grounds committee, volunteered for Vacation Bible School, was a tutor for the after-school program, and – in earlier years – sang along with LeAnn in the church choir. When his children were young, he was a very active leader with the Riverside 4-H Club. Don served as Center Township Clerk for many years, resigning just a few years ago. He also belonged to The Hawkeye Vintage Farm Machinery Association where he demonstrated antique farm equipment at the county fair as well as organizing and participating in tractor rides around Dubuque county.
For many years, Don and LeAnn would spend weekends square dancing around the area. They were members of both the Tri-State Twirlers and Gold Rush Squares, and traveled to several Iowa State Square Dance Conventions and two national conventions. They also spent summers camping with the Tri-State Travelers Camping Club around the tri-state, and spent winters traveling to Texas and Arizona, camping and visiting with friends and family in the area.
Don’s proudest accomplishment was his family. He cared for all of us with deep love, fierce protection, and just the right amount of humor. The warmth of his hugs and sound of his laughter will forever be missed.
Don is survived by his three children: Marcee L. (Thomas Hughes) Keller of Prescott, Arizona, David E. (Deborah) Keller of Loves Park, Illinois, and Ann Marie (Kelly) Keller-Lally of Alexandria, Virginia; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife LeAnn, his brothers Bob and Edwin, and his sister Vernietta Kane.
Memorial funds will be used to support Hospice of Dubuque, Hillcrest Family Services, and the Telephone Pioneers Association.
Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Westview Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.