INDEPENDENCE – Mark Thomas Knepper, son, brother, and uncle, died unexpectedly on November 25, 2019, at the age of 47 while on vacation in Mexico. Family and friends are invited to attend his celebration of life service on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow at Horan & McConaty, 5303 East County Line Road w of Holly Street), Centennial, Colorado 80122. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Denver Dumb Friends League, http://support.ddfl.org/goto/markknepper.
Mark was born October 15, 1972, in Faribault, Minnesota. He was a 1991 graduate of Independence High School, Independence, Iowa. He attended Iowa State University and then moved to Colorado in 1994 to work alongside his dad at the family business, Knepper Construction Company. Mark’s innate skills made him a natural craftsman and, over the years, Mark grew to coordinate numerous projects as well as lead the crew. He will be remembered for his attention to detail as well as his knack for keeping clients happy with their project.
Besides spending time with his family and friends, Mark enjoyed Rockies and Bronco games, traveling, attending his nieces’ and nephews’ social and sporting events, and caring for his dogs Marla and Louie. Mark had a bright and spirited personality and was always willing to help out a friend, family member, or client. He touched many lives with his generosity and passion for life.
Mark is survived by his parents, Robert “Bob” (Kandy) Knepper and Mary Mace (Roger Cramer); his brother, Brad (Patti) Knepper; nephews Tyler Kalvoda and Tanner and Jake Knepper; niece Faith Knepper; his sister, Janelle Knepper; nephews Jackson and Jay Burgner; his brother, Cody Knepper; step-brother, TJ (Shauna) Frericks; nephews Austin and Zach Frericks; niece Abby Frericks; step-brother Jeff Frericks; and niece Kayley Frericks. Mark will also be lovingly remembered by his uncles, aunts, many cousins, extended family, and dear friends.