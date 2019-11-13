WATERLOO – Brian James Wessels, of Waterloo, Iowa, formerly from Independence, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Sunday, November 10, 2019, after courageously battling health issues this past year. Military rites followed by a prayer service will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 15, at the VFW Hall in Independence.
Brian was born November 12, 1959, in Dubuque, Iowa, to David and Carol Wessels. He grew up in Independence and attended Independence High School. Prior to graduating, he joined the United States Marine Corps. Brian worked with Jackson Tuckpointing in Dubuque for numerous years using tuckpointing skills passed down by his Grandpa Wessels and his dad. He worked with his dad and brothers on historical restoration projects throughout the area, including the Wapsipinicon Mill.
Brian enjoyed fishing and his family. He was a quiet man who lived a simple and unmaterialistic life.
He is survived by his siblings, Dawn Wessels (Dan Martinson), Independence, Julie Wessels (Kevin Lange) Riverview, Florida, Bruce (Cindy) Wessels, Independence, John Wessels, Independence, Jim Wessels, Manchester: and many loving nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two nieces, Emily Webster and Erin Wessels; and a nephew, Trent Phillips.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family or to the AFIL in Waterloo.