INDEPENDENCE – Carroll F. McTaggart, 85 of Independence, Iowa, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday December 3, 2019, at Lexington Estate. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. A rosary will be said at 4 p.m. by the Knights of Columbus. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Winthrop with Rev. David Beckman presiding. Burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Elkader with graveside military honors.
The family respectfully requests, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St. John’s Catholic Church redecoration or to Lexington Estate in Independence.
Carroll was born and raised in Cox Creek Township, in Clayton County Iowa. He attended a country school near his home and graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in Elkader with a class of four. He often joked about the honor of ranking fourth in his class.
After spending two years in the Army, Carroll worked for McTaggart and Sons Furniture in Elkader, and later as a deputy county auditor in Clayton County. On June 24, 1961, he married Jacquelyn K. Bowers at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Elkader. In 1964, he joined his brother Jim at Metropolitan Life – his employer and passion for the next three decades. After officially retiring from Metropolitan, he began painting parking lots, a time-killing job that he really enjoyed.
Because of memory and mobility issues, Carroll lived at Lexington Estate since the fall of 2016. He made many friends there and received wonderfully compassionate care. His family will be eternally grateful.
Survivors include his wife Jacquie, son Mark of Fremont, Nebraska, son Sean (Linda) of Ankeny, Iowa, six grandchildren, and 10 close-to-the-heart nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Josie (Rothmeyer) McTaggart, and two brothers, Edwin in infancy, and James.
