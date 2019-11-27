WINTHROP – John C. Hogan, 88 of Winthrop, Iowa, died Monday, November 25, 2019, at Lexington Estate in Independence, Iowa. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Winthrop, Iowa, with Rev. David Beckman officiating. Burial will be held at St. Patrick’s Cemetery with military honors by the Winthrop American Legion Post. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday November 29, at St. Patrick’s Parish Center.
John C. Hogan was born on October 17, 1931, to Mark and Florence Hogan. He graduated from Winthrop High School in 1949. Following high school, he worked at Farmer’s State Savings Bank in Independence. John C. was drafted into the Army and served two years in the Korean War, where he achieved the rank of master sergeant and was awarded a Purple Heart. Following his honorable discharge, he started farming the family farm. John C. also served as Winthrop postmaster for 28 years, retiring in 1991.
He was united in marriage to Margaret Ann Brickley on October 27, 1954, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Winthrop. Together, they lived on the family farm and raised their four daughters. In 2014, John C. and Margaret moved to Winthrop.
John C. was very active in many local and county organizations, such as starting the Winthrop Community and Commercial Club, organizing the Winthrop Days Parade for 42 years, serving as 4-H leader of the Middlefield Hustlers for 25 years, and being inducted into the 4-H Hall of Fame in 2009. He started the local North-South football contest in Winthrop, and was a proud supporter of all East Buchanan school activities. John C. and Margaret were awarded “Fans of the Year” in 2001-2002. He was an active member of St. Patrick’s Church, the Buffalo Creek Golf Course, Buchanan County Democrats, and the Winthrop American Legion. John C. was privileged to be on the honor flight to Washington, D.C., in 2017.
John C. was an honorable husband, dad, and papa to his family. His grandchildren were especially important to him, and he loved family get-togethers and the holidays. He was proud of his Irish heritage and enjoyed visiting and playing cards and Bingo with family, neighbors, and friends. John C. loved sports, especially football and basketball, and always cheered for the Iowa Hawkeyes and the East Buchanan Buccaneers. Faith, family, and football were very important to him.
John C. is survived by the love of his life, Margaret Ann, and four daughters, Linda (Michael) Moore, Mary Kay (Mark) Luloff, Janet (Alan) Cook, and Shirley (Kyron) Cocking, all of Winthrop. His six grandchildren include Jessica Cook of Winthrop; Matthew Moore of Johnston, Iowa; Patrick (Tiffany) Cook of Urbana, Iowa; Michelle (Mitch) Miller of Independence; and Daniel (Samantha) Cocking and Cameron (Megan) Cocking of Winthrop. His 10 great-grandchildren include Emma, Abby, and Aiden Cook; Leighton and Camden Cook; Remington, Ryleigh, and Maisie Miller; Dolan Cocking; and Kaisley Cocking. Survivors also include two sisters-in-law, Patricia Finnegan of West Union and CeAnn Brickley of Cascade, Iowa; brother- and sister-in-law Tom and Teri Brickley of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
John C. was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Cyril, Gene, Todd, and Mark Hogan; and three sisters, LaVaughn Deegan, Mary Lindsay, and Coletta Boeding.