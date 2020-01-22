INDEPENDENCE – Glenn Charles Johnson died on Thursday, January 9, while vacationing in Portugal. He had traveled from Cape Town, South Africa, to Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Senegal, Morocco, and his final stop in Lisbon, Portugal. He was killed in a traffic accident just shortly after arriving.
Glenn was born August 6, 1944, in Independence, Iowa, the third son of Winifred and Duane Johnson of Aurora. He grew up on a farm near Winthrop and graduated from Independence High School in 1962. After graduation, he packed all his belongings into his bass drum and his parents bought him a one-way train ticket to Boston where he studied percussion at the Berklee School of Music. From this very young age, Glenn was always adventurous and destined to travel.
Glenn married Diana (Bearbower) Johnson of Independence in 1969; they were married for 36 years. Their first child, Tonya, was born in Denver, Colorado, in 1972. Shortly after her birth, they settled closer to home where Glenn had a very successful career in radio advertising. In 1974, their second daughter, Jennifer, was born.
Glenn raised his family in Independence and Guttenberg, where he loved his cabin on the Mississippi River. His favorite moments were boating Pool 10, teaching his girls to waterski, having a beer on the sandbar with his many, many friends, and enjoying a “Glenn-sized” campfire at the end of the day.
Glenn was forever young and lived life to the fullest. He loved to play the drums and would work his way on stage wherever he was in the world. Glenn also loved singing karaoke around the globe and especially with his friends in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Glenn began flying on June 28, 1968, and logged many hours piloting small planes. He had a passion for chasing clouds, whether it be taking his children and grandchildren up flying, strapping himself to a parachute and skydiving, parasailing, hang gliding, or flying his kite while being pulled behind his ski boat. Glenn accomplished his goal of bungee jumping over Victoria Falls on New Year’s Day 2020!
Glenn inspired people around the globe. His adventures closed cultural gaps, as he was never a stranger in anyone’s presence. His love is immeasurable and his legacy unmatched.
Glenn is survived by his children, Tonya (Brad) McDonough of Solon, Jennifer (Mike) Jensen and granddaughters Aria, Alexandria, and Naomi of Waverly; his brothers Burdette (Ellen) Johnson, Darwin (Mary Jean) Johnson, and Rick (Shelly) Johnson; and his significant other of 12 years, Jodi Carter of La Crosse, Wisconsin.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his niece, Dawn Rouse.
A celebration of life with details will be announced following repatriation in February.
For those who would like to honor Glenn’s legacy, a memorial fund has been set up in his name at Veridian Credit Union or you may go to www.thetreesremember.com to plant a tree in his memory.