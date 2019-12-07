LITTLETON – Richard Dean “Dick” Close, 73, passed away early Wednesday morning, December 4, 2019, at the VA Medical Center in Iowa City, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019, at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home in Marshalltown with full military honors. Burial will follow in the Littleton Cemetery, Littleton, Iowa, at 3 p.m. on Monday. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, at the funeral home.
Dick was born in Littleton, Iowa, on February 12, 1946, the youngest of 13 children of Edwin Dennis and Ellen Marie (Phelps) Close. He graduated from Vinton High School in 1964, where he had an outstanding wrestling record. He enlisted in United States Navy after high school and faithfully served on the USS Kersarge during the Vietnam War before being honorably discharged in 1968. On February 14, 1970, Dick was united in marriage to Eileen Derby; the couple later divorced. He then spent eight years serving in the Iowa National Guard.
Dick had been employed at several packing plants before they had to close. He then attended Texas A & M and later Mississippi State University, majoring in food science. He accepted a position with the USDA in the food safety inspection system at the IBP plant in Waterloo before coming to the Marshalltown plant in 1990, where he was employed for 25 years.
On May 5, 1995, he was united in marriage to Connie (Staack) Barker at First Presbyterian Church in Marshalltown. Dick was especially fond of their precious Shelties, Lizzie Anne and the late Zoee and Sugar Belle.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Connie; his children: Kristine Brownlee, Ashlee (Corey) Stupp, Kelly King, Kirk Close, and Leslie Renfroe; his grandchildren, Ricky King, Crystal Hein, James Tunnell II, Ryan (Canaan) Tunnell, Zander Stupp, Emma Stupp, Tyler Renfroe, and Madison Dahl; his great-grandchildren, Jada Forbes-Tunnell, Eden Tunnell, Ezra Faith-Tunnell, and soon to be James Richard Tunnell; a brother, Allan Close; and three sisters, Eileen Maines, Dorothy Schrader, and Kate Dickerson.
In eternal life, Dick is reunited with his parents; his son, Kevin Close; his brothers: John, Glen, Walt, and Lloyd Close; and his sisters: Mary Graves, Anna McKeeman, Donna Hansen, and Ella Mae Close.
A memorial fund is being established. For further information or to send his family a condolence, please visit mitchellfh.com.