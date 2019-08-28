FAYETTE COUNTY – In 1920, Backbone State Park became Iowa’s first state park. In the 1920s and 1930s, the advance of the automobile played an integral role in allowing people to conveniently visit the increasing number of state parks while traveling along Iowa’s most scenic areas. A number of these scenic roadways are currently designated as Iowa Byways.
Upcoming in 2020, Iowa’s system of state parks will reach its centennial. This event offers Iowans a way to recognize and appreciate the value of our state parks and byways.
In 2020, Kevin Szcodronski, retired director of Iowa State Parks (2003-2013), Ann Raisch, lifelong visitor and advocate of Iowa State Parks, and Anna Rea, 1930 Ford Model A Tudor Sedan, will visit 91 state parks in Iowa. This September 2019 event will begin the celebration in style in Fayette County along the River Bluffs Scenic Byway!
Join local and regional leaders at Echo Valley State Park at 10 a.m. on September 21 to start things off with samples of Euphoria Coffee (West Union, Iowa)! Following the morning welcome, join Anna Rea on a three- to four-4 hour car cruise of the River Bluffs Scenic Byway to enjoy the scenery of beautiful northeast Iowa! Those who would like to just show off their vintage cars can meet at Volga River Recreation Area (Volga Lake) at 3:30 p.m. for an exhibition with no registration or fees required. Bad Boys Barbecue (West Union, Iowa) will be available starting at 4 p.m. for $10 per person.
For more information about the 2019 event, please contact Fayette County Economic Development and Tourism Director Mallory Hanson at 563-265-5248 or director@visitfayettecountyiowa.com.
For more information about the 2020 celebration and to get involved, contact Kevin Szcodronski at iowastateparks100years@mediacombb.net.