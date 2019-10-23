WINTHROP – John C. and Margaret (Brickley) Hogan will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on October 27, 2019. Their daughter would like to honor their parents with a card shower.
John C. and Margaret were married on October 27, 1954, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Winthrop. They have four daughters: Linda (Michael) Moore, Mary Kay (Mark) Luloff, Janet (Alan) Cook, and Shirley (Kyron) Cocking, all of Winthrop. They have also been blessed with six grandchildren: Jessica, Matthew, Patrick (Tiffany), Michelle (Mitch), Daniel (Samantha), and Cameron (Megan). Their 10 great-grandchildren include Emma, Abby, Aiden, Leighton, Camden, Remington, Ryleigh, Maisie, Dolan, and Kaisley.
Cards of congratulations may be sent to: 145 Washington Street E, Winthrop, IA 50682.
The family looks forward to helping them celebrate their special day.