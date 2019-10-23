Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

John C. and Margaret Hogan

John C. and Margaret Hogan

WINTHROP – John C. and Margaret (Brickley) Hogan will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on October 27, 2019. Their daughter would like to honor their parents with a card shower.

John C. and Margaret were married on October 27, 1954, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Winthrop. They have four daughters: Linda (Michael) Moore, Mary Kay (Mark) Luloff, Janet (Alan) Cook, and Shirley (Kyron) Cocking, all of Winthrop. They have also been blessed with six grandchildren: Jessica, Matthew, Patrick (Tiffany), Michelle (Mitch), Daniel (Samantha), and Cameron (Megan). Their 10 great-grandchildren include Emma, Abby, Aiden, Leighton, Camden, Remington, Ryleigh, Maisie, Dolan, and Kaisley.

Cards of congratulations may be sent to: 145 Washington Street E, Winthrop, IA 50682.

The family looks forward to helping them celebrate their special day.

Tags