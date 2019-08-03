Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Doans celebrate

Steve and Virginia Doan

INDEPENDENCE – Steve and Virginia (Bonefas) Doan were married on August 9, 1969, in Independence, Iowa. They will celebrate with an open house hosted by their children Derek (Julie), Stephanie, and Andy (Robin) Doan on Saturday, August 10, from 2 to 5 p.m. at 600 2nd Avenue SW in Independence.

