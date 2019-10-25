INDEPENDENCE – The daughters of Karel and Joyce Rawson are thrilled to announce the 60th wedding anniversary of their parents. The couple are celebrating the occasion with their family.
Their daughters and sons-in-law are Janell and Kevin Hoey, Roxanne Rawson, and Lezley and Lane Johansen. The Rawsons’ son, Haldain, died as a child following a long illness. Karel and Joyce have six grandchildren – Sean, Erin, Briana, and Riley Hoey, and Lincoln and Chloe Johansen.
While attending Ossian High School, Karel and Joyce dated, then married a couple of years later on October 31, 1959, in the EUB Church in Castalia, Iowa.
Prior to moving to West Union from Independence 40 years ago, they farmed in Buchanan County and were actively involved in the Wesleyan Church.
Farmers for nearly 50 years, including 25 years of Rawson Berries in West Union, Joyce and Karel also team-drove semi-trucks across the country while farming and operating the berry patch. These days, Karel continues to drive part-time and Joyce knits sweaters (literally hundreds) to donate. As always, they continue to be very involved in their church.
In addition to travelling the U.S. and Canada (by car now instead of semi-truck), they enjoy dancing more weekends than not and bicycling more miles than their children and grandchildren combined.
Cards of congratulations and best wishes may be sent to Karel and Joyce Rawson at 701 Crestview Drive, West Union, IA 52175.