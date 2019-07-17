On any given day at the Buchanan County Senior Center, located at 400 5th Avenue NE in Independence, there’s a lot going on. You can socialize over fresh popcorn or a hot cup of coffee. There is a new, big-screen TV available for viewing. Puzzles, reading materials, and comfy recliners provide plenty of enjoyment, and you’ll find a number of crafts and even recycled greeting cards for sale.
Of course, most people are aware of the congregate and delivered midday meals, available on weekdays. And, truth be told, the biggest draw at the center is probably Bingo, which is played four days a week following the midday meal.
However, there’s a lot more action going on at the local senior center, such as an exercise class called Seniors in Motion, taught by Eleanor Hand, that’s available three mornings a week. There’s also a tai chi class held two mornings a week.
Then there’s a weekly bible study held on Tuesday mornings, and the men who gather for coffee and a round of pool on weekday mornings. There’s even a weekly dance on Friday nights.
Center attendees play Euchre on Monday nights, 500 on Thursday and Saturday nights, and there was a big turnout for Bridge on Wednesday of this week.
On the second Wednesday of each month, birthdays and anniversaries are celebrated with live music, a dinner, and homemade soft service ice cream!
The list of activities goes on and on.
About the Center
The building is owned by the county, and the center is funded through donations, grants, the city, the Council on Aging, and other sources. The meals and programs offered are for people age 60 and older.
However, the center isn’t just for seniors – the building is available to rent for special events, too.
NEI3A Programs
Missy Anders, an outreach specialist for Buchanan and Delaware counties, is employed by the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) and provides access to a number of valuable resources for seniors, including:
• Lifelong Links (aging and disability resources)
• Advocacy
• Caregiving
• Case management
• Dementia services
• Elder abuse prevention and awareness
• Health and fitness
• Meals
• Respite care
• Older worker employment program
• Transportation
• And more
“The innovative programs offered through NEI3A are intended to help people age well,” Anders said. “This is a friendly place. People don’t just sit around here. It’s NEI3A’s goal to provide action-packed locations that connect with the communities and populations we serve.”
Anyone can volunteer at the center – not just seniors. Candidates interview with Anders, and be reliable. Volunteers are a great help with meal deliveries, among other things. Currently, the local center’s volunteers average between 65 and 70 years in age.
Congregate and Delivered Meals
Two cooks, Roxie and Grace, are also employees of NEI3A. On average, they prepare 65 to 100 meals a day, every Monday through Friday, for congregate dining in Independence and Oelwein as well as for takeouts and home deliveries (Meals on Wheels).
Volunteer-Run Center
All other duties that go into running the local center are performed by volunteers – more than 30, by current count. The local Council on Aging meets the second Thursday of every other month to – among other things – brainstorm ideas for entertainment, community presentations, and more.
Volunteering can provide as much satisfaction for volunteers as it does to the people they help. It is a terrific way to feel a greater sense of purpose and combat loneliness and isolation. According to the people who volunteer at and participate in the center’s programs, it is a place that offers companionship, fellowship, friendship, and socialization.
According to Karla Alston, who called the Bingo numbers on Thursday, “It’s a place to have a hot meal, someone to talk to, and not have to cook! Otherwise, some days I wouldn’t leave the house.”
Sharon Naylor, another volunteer who answers the center’s phone, said she – like many others – got her start volunteering here due to the efforts of Kay Naidy, who contributed a great deal of time to the center.
For some of the familiar faces at the senior center, this isn’t their first volunteering gig. Before her retirement, Becky Van Daele was the volunteer coordinator at MHI.
The message from many center volunteers and participants is simple: “ALL ARE WELCOME.”
Volunteers have decorated the entryway of the facility with a display of local veterans. Volunteers also man the phone, take reservations, decorate the facility according to the seasons and holidays, set tables for congregate meals and special events, and more.
In addition, volunteers travel to Waverly’s Hy-Vee twice a month to pick up breads and pastries used for meals and other events at the center.
Volunteers also take statements from people about why they come in. In short, a typical response is that the individual has lost his or her spouse and needs a place to be around others and enjoy a well-balanced meal.
Food Insecurity Among Older Adults
According to NEI3A, food insecurity is a growing concern among older adults – one in six seniors face hunger. An estimated 77,000 Iowans go hungry because they cannot afford to buy food, but income isn’t always the problem. Many older adults don’t have the mobility to shop for or prepare their own meals, and many don’t have other support systems – like children and grandchildren living nearby – to help them. That’s another benefit of the congregate meals and Meals on Wheels offered through NEI3A.
Countering Stereotypes
An ongoing issue at centers like the one here Independence – as well as others across the country – is the negative stereotyping associated with the name “senior center.” To combat this, one center in Iowa is testing a new name, “The Gathering Place,” to reach a larger audience.
Another label that the local volunteers disagree with is that the Independence center is a place for low-income individuals only. Not true – all seniors are welcome.
Corporate Volunteers
Missy Anders asks area businesses to consider volunteering for Meals on Wheels. Encouraging your employees to volunteer is a wonderful way to improve your workplace by boosting morale, encouraging teamwork, developing employee character traits, redefining your organizational image, and giving back to your community.
“It only takes a couple of hours. Companies can schedule delivery days on a weekly, monthly, or other basis,” Anders said. And it will make a big difference in the lives of the seniors you serve.
To learn more about the Buchanan County Senior Center, call 319-334-7011. To find out more about the programs offered by the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, visit www.nei3a.org.