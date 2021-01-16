ELKADER – The Mustangs girls’ and JV wrestling teams competed in the Central Invitational in Elkader on Saturday, January 9.
JV Results
113
Logan Schachterle (18-3) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Logan Schachterle (Independence) 18-3 won by decision over Jackson Wedo (Postville) 22-5 (Dec 8-7)
- Round 2 — Logan Schachterle (Independence) 18-3 won by fall over Jordan Quinn (Dubuque Senior) 3-7 (Fall 1:58)
- Round 4 — Logan Schachterle (Independence) 18-3 won by fall over Danny See (Decorah JV) 1-9 (Fall 1:16)
- Round 5 — Dawson Bergan (Edgewood-Colesburg) 23-2 won by decision over Logan Schachterle (Independence) 18-3 (Dec 13-6)
120
Ryan Eddy (17-4) placed 2nd and scored 26.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Ryan Eddy (Independence) 17-4 won by fall over Nelson Reicks (NHTV JV) 2-10 (Fall 1:47)
- Round 2 — Ryan Eddy (Independence) 17-4 won by fall over Daniel Royer (Central Elkader) 18-12 (Fall 3:50)
- Round 3 — Ryan Eddy (Independence) 17-4 won by fall over Ashton Brown (Waterloo West) 12-8 (Fall 3:18)
- Championship Bracket — Ryan Eddy (Independence) 17-4 won by decision over Jaxon Roling (Dubuque Senior) 4-6 (Dec 11-9)
- 1st Place Match — Kaden Karns (Waterloo West) 25-2 won by fall over Ryan Eddy (Independence) 17-4 (Fall 1:19)
132
Carson Cameron (15-8) placed 5th and scored 14.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Carson Cameron (Independence) 15-8 won by fall over Jacob Frahm (NHTV JV) 2-9 (Fall 1:03)
- Round 2 — Frankie Cretsinger (Dubuque Senior) 6-5 won by fall over Carson Cameron (Independence) 15-8 (Fall 1:25)
- Round 3 — Detravion Dollen (Waterloo West) 16-9 won by major decision over Carson Cameron (Independence) 15-8 (MD 14-3)
- Consolation Bracket — Carson Cameron (Independence) 15-8 received a bye () (Bye)
- 5th Place Match — Carson Cameron (Independence) 15-8 won by major decision over Landon Kuennen (Decorah JV) 3-5 (MD 12-4)
138
Gavin Hammers (15-8) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Patrick Igo (Wahlert, Dubuque) 7-7 won by fall over Gavin Hammers (Independence) 15-8 (Fall 1:32)
- Round 2 — Luke Burds (Central City) 2-3 won by fall over Gavin Hammers (Independence) 15-8 (Fall 1:18)
- Round 3 — Gavin Hammers (Independence) 15-8 won by fall over Brody Hanson (Decorah JV) 7-5 (Fall 0:48)
- Consolation Bracket — Gavin Hammers (Independence) 15-8 received a bye () (Bye)
- 5th Place Match — Camren Darling (Decorah JV) 7-7 won by fall over Gavin Hammers (Independence) 15-8 (Fall 1:46)
152
Dalton Hoover (13-10) placed 1st and scored 35.0 team points.
- Round 2 — Dalton Hoover (Independence) 13-10 won by fall over Nathaniel Gaul (Edgewood-Colesburg) 13-11 (Fall 0:40)
- Round 3 — Dalton Hoover (Independence) 13-10 won by fall over Daniel Gekpoah (Waterloo West) 9-6 (Fall 1:56)
- Round 4 — Dalton Hoover (Independence) 13-10 won by fall over Jimmy McDermott (Wahlert, Dubuque) 4-6 (Fall 1:50)
- Round 5 — Dalton Hoover (Independence) 13-10 won by fall over Will Linderbaum (Postville) 5-16 (Fall 0:37)
- 1st Place Match — Dalton Hoover (Independence) 13-10 won by fall over Amarreon Sykes (Waterloo West) 4-1 (Fall 4:28)
160
Caden Larson (11-5) placed 2nd and scored 26.0 team points.
- Round 2 — Sean Wilwert (Central Elkader) 16-17 won by fall over Caden Larson (Independence) 11-5 (Fall 5:00)
- Round 3 — Caden Larson (Independence) 11-5 won by fall over Luke Busch (Dubuque Senior) 7-2 (Fall 0:38)
- Round 4 — Caden Larson (Independence) 11-5 won by fall over Kedrick Luogon (Waterloo West) 3-2 (Fall 1:04)
- Round 5 — Caden Larson (Independence) 11-5 won by fall over Digeo Salas (NHTV JV) 0-16 (Fall 1:44)
- 1st Place Match — Erik Hjelle (Decorah JV) 10-1 won by fall over Caden Larson (Independence) 11-5 (Fall 3:43)
Girls’ Division Results
Girls’ 113-120 B
Dakota Whitman’s place is 4th and has scored 4.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Chyann Bullerman-yu (Cresco) won by decision over Dakota Whitman (Independence) (Dec 10-7)
- Round 2 — Ashlynn Miller (North Cedar) won by fall over Dakota Whitman (Independence) (Fall 3:38)
- Round 3 — Dahlyn Headington (Decorah) won by fall over Dakota Whitman (Independence) (Fall 2:31)
Girls’ 182-195
Rachel Eddy’s place is 1st and has scored 18.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Rachel Eddy (Independence) won by fall over Aleyna Rodriguez (MFL-Mar-Mac) (Fall 3:21)
- Round 2 — Rachel Eddy (Independence) won by fall over Abby Boehm (North Fayette-Valley) (Fall 5:26)
- Round 3 — Rachel Eddy (Independence) won by decision over Maia Foster (Decorah) (Dec 7-4)