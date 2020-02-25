Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

RANDALIA  – Today, Randalia farmer Chad Ingels announced he will seek election to the Iowa House in District 64, which includes parts of Fayette and Buchanan Counties, along with the cities of Oelwein and Independence.