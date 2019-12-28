INDEPENDENCE – Local business and organization leaders came together February 2 for the 2019 Chamber Banquet and Awards.
Awards included:
· Business of the Year: BankIowa
· Chamber Entrepreneur of the Year: Andy Higgins
· Chamber Hall of Fame Inductee: Rob Robinson
· Jeannie Neeley Mentor of the Year: Daryl Roberts
· Project of the Year: Salvation Army group
· Teacher of the Year: David Lang
· Volunteer of the Year: Anna Mae Pentecost
Past Ambassador President Lans Flickinger and Past Chamber President Andy Huber were also honored.
Although the event was moved to the larger Henderson Event Center, Chamber Executive Director Christian Lutz announced the event sold out.
“I think you’ll agree that we’ve had a very successful year, but as always more work lies ahead,” Lutz added.