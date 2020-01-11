INDEPENDENCE – While details of the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet are being finalized, nominations are being sought for the 2019 award nominees.
Award Categories/Descriptions
Business of the Year
A business whose owners and/or employees have demonstrated outstanding initiative in the community through volunteer efforts, projects, and/or donations above and beyond normal business operations.
Chamber Entrepreneur of the Year
An individual who has excelled in their business field and has benefited, or will benefit, the community.
Project of the Year
Any outstanding civic, community, church, or organizational project that is nongovernmental in nature (being privately funded and initiated) which has benefited, or will benefit, the community.
Volunteer of the Year
Any individual whose volunteer actions and/or community support has been extraordinary in nature, and by those actions has greatly benefited the community.
Teacher of the Year
An outstanding educational provider who continues to and goes above and beyond to push his or her students to achieve their highest goals, creates a fun and productive learning atmosphere for youth, and is dedicated to encouraging learning and growth.
Chamber Hall of Fame
This award is given to an individual(s) who has demonstrated outstanding community involvement and leadership – a person who has freely given their time and talents for numerous community events and fundraisers.
Nominations
Nominations may be submitted online at https://indychamber.wufoo.com/forms/xkyp7y40it1icz/ by 11:45 p.m. Friday, January 17, or stop by the Chamber Office at 112 1st Street E during business hours for a nomination form. Please submit nominations separately. Anonymous nominations will not be accepted and must be accompanied by a valid email address. Nominations submitted with little to no supporting statement may be subject to disqualification.
Mentor of the Year
In addition to the chamber awards, the Jeannie Neeley Mentor of the Year will be announced.
Nominations are provided by parents and students in the mentoring program. The final selection is made by the mentoring advisory committee.
Annual Banquet
Winners will be announced at the annual chamber banquet on Saturday, February 22.
Last Year’s Winners
Business of the Year: BankIowa
Chamber Entrepreneur of the Year: Andy Higgins of Circle Eight Cyclery
Project of the Year: Buchanan County Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign
Volunteer of the Year: Anna Mae Pentecost
Teacher of the Year: David Lang
Chamber Hall of Fame: Rob Robinson
Jeannie Neeley Mentor of the Year: Daryl Roberts
Nominee must be a member of the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce.