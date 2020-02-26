INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards banquet was held Saturday, February 22, at Heartland Acres Event Center. BBQ4U served a delicious smoked pork loin dinner to those in attendance.
The presentations started with the honoring past leaders. In her role as the current chamber president, Independence Mayor Bonita Davis assisted by presenting plaques.
Gail Hunter was recognized for serving as chamber president and Brian White was recognized for serving as chamber ambassador president in 2019.
Project of the Year went to Operation 11th Hour. The group created the new memorial for Buchanan County veterans, located on the courthouse grounds.
The Jeannie Neeley Mentor of the Year was Diana Muchmore. Her mentoree Dasha read a touching tribute.
Other Award Winners
Teacher of the Year: Sue Henkes
Volunteer of the Year: Rick Wendling
Entrepreneur of the Year: Steve Slessor
Business of the Year: Geater Machining and Manufacturing
Chamber Hall of Fame: Juan Rodriguez